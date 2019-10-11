× IMPD seeking missing woman diagnosed with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a missing woman who’s been diagnosed with dementia.

Loretta Bullens, 48, was last seen on Thursday in the 2400 block of North Tibbs Avenue and may be in need of immediate medical assistance. IMPD said she was known to be wearing purple pants and a purple shirt. She was also carrying a white bag.

According to IMPD, Bullens becomes confused easily and suffers from memory loss, depression and epilepsy. She’s about 5’3″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).