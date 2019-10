× Offering support during National Coming Out Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming out is something that takes a lot of courage when you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. But when are you on the receiving end of that news, what is the best way you should react?

Chris Handberg, executive director of Indy Pride and Jenni White of Trinity Haven Indy stopped by the Fox 59 studio to share their personal stories and advice for what you should and should not say if someone ever comes out to you.