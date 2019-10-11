× Pacers top Bulls in preseason 105-87

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – T.J. Warren led a contingent of six Pacers in double figures with 17 points as the Blue and Gold improved to 3-0 in the preseason with a 105-87 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Warren was joined by Malcolm Brogdon (14), Doug McDermott (14), Myles Turner (13), Jeremy Lamb (10), and Ed Sumner (10) in scoring 10+ points on the night.

Though a fairly dominant final score, it was far from a perfect showing from the Pacers, turning the ball over 27 times in the win. The Blue and Gold will close out their preseason Tuesday October 15 hosting the Timberwolves at the Fieldhouse at 7:00 p.m.