Pennsylvania couple requests life-sized deer wedding cake

EAST EARL, Pa. – A Pennsylvania couple got a lot of bang for their buck when it came to their wedding cake.

That giant deer on the table isn’t real. It’s actually a wedding cake!

Cake Decorating Supervisor Pam McNeal at Shady Maple market in East Earl, Pennsylvania is the artist behind this wedding cake.

She says a couple walked into her store last week with plastic antlers and asked for a cake in the shape of a deer.

McNeal says it took her 10 hours to make the cake.

The head and neck are actually carved from Styrofoam, but the rest of the deer’s body is cake. It was enough to feed 250 people.

McNeal says the couple didn’t say why they wanted a deer cake.