Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 11

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BROWNSBURG’S CADE SHUPPERD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brownsburg`s Cade Shupperd blows through the Noblesville line and stuffs the runner in the end zone, forcing a fumble that the Dawgs recovered for a touchdown en route to a 27-7 Brownsburg win.

NOMINEE #2: BREBEUF'S GABE WRIGHT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brebeuf`s Gabe Wright beats the Cathedral secondary on a deep route, hauling in the long touchdown reception for the Braves.