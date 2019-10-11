× Steuben County man arrested on child pornography charges

STEUBEN COUNTY — Police arrested a Steuben County man following a ten-month investigation into alleged child exploitation.

The Indiana State Police said Stephen Buzzard, 67, of Orland, Ind., faces six counts of child pornography.

The charges come after the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip about possible child exploitation.

The investigation resulted in police searching Buzzard’s Orland home in late August.

The investigation resulted in a warrant issued on Friday. Police in Cromwell took him into custody shortly afterward.

Buzzard was being held in the Noble County Jail Friday awaiting transport to the Steuben County Jail.

Police encourage anyone with information related to crimes against children to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website to leave a tip.