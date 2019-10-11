× Tracking rain, strong winds and a sharp drop in temperatures

After quiet seeing a stretch of quiet weather around central Indiana, there are big changes arriving today. A potent cold front will bring scattered rain and at times thunderstorms to the area. There will also be a very sharp drop in temperatures by the late afternoon into the early evening! Be prepared for the noticeable change in temperature, especially by the time high school football begins tonight.

It is a mild morning around the area this Friday morning. Temperatures will hold steady through the first half of the day and should peak near 70 degrees right before the strong cold front arrives. It will be windy today as well with gusts up to 30 MPH. The wind will shift out of the northwest by evening rush hour, which will result in a quick drop of temperatures! Overnight lows are going to plummet into the upper 30s.

The system is also going to bring much-needed rainfall to the state throughout the day. Indianapolis has only received 0.22” of precipitation since October 1 and 0.69” of rain for the season. Indy is running near 3.5” below average to date since September 1! The recent drought monitor report shows moderate drought conditions over the southern half of Indiana due to the lack of rainfall. About half an inch of rain will be possible from today’s activity.

Skies will rapidly clear early Saturday morning as the storm system departs. The area will dry out by the start of the weekend, but temperatures are going to be considerably cooler both Saturday and Sunday! Highs will drop below average for the first time in 32 days with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Breezy conditions on Saturday will create a wind chill, so you will want to wear long sleeves and potentially hats if you’re heading to any college football games on Saturday.