Trump: Kevin McAleenan out at Homeland Security

Posted 8:12 PM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:14PM, October 11, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan delivers remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations September 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. McAleenan discussed the role of the Homeland Security Department and the challenge of immigration in the U.S. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Kevin McAleenan is out as the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and says he will be announcing a new acting secretary in the next week.

Trump says on Twitter that McAleenan has done an outstanding job and border crossings are down.

But the president says McAleenan wants to “spend more time with his family and go to the private sector.’

Trump says he has “Many wonderful candidates” to fill the position.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.