Chilly start to Saturday; bright and breezy through the weekend

There is a chill in the air this Saturday morning across central Indiana! Temperatures dropped into the lower to mid-30s with a low near 34° in Indianapolis. It has been the coldest morning in Indianapolis since mid-April! The last time Indy dropped to 34° was April 15. Some communities even woke up to patchy frost due to the clear, calm and chilly conditions this morning.

Temperatures are going much cooler through the weekend in the wake of the strong cold front that traveled over the state on Friday. The system brought much-needed rainfall to many around the viewing area. Indianapolis received 0.36” of rain on Friday, which monthly deficit slightly (-0.57”). The highest totals were reported west of Indianapolis with 1.49” falling in Terre Haute.

There are several outdoor events happening this weekend, including home games at Purdue and IU today. The Covered Bridge Festival also kicks off in Parke County this weekend! Skies will remain mostly clear Saturday and Sunday with breezy conditions. Southwesterly winds could gust near 30 MPH on Sunday as highs reach into the mid-60s.

The work week will open with dry conditions, but another storm system will bring more rain chances to the area on Tuesday. Temperatures will dip back into the 50s on Wednesday as another cold front moves away from the Midwest. However, the midweek cool down is going to be brief and it looks like temperatures will quickly jump back into the 70s by next weekend.