Hoosiers shut out Rutgers at homecoming, 35-0

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michael Penix Jr. threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns and the Indiana defense held strong from kickoff to final whistle as the Hoosiers shut out Rutgers, 35-0 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Things couldn’t have started much better for the Cream and Crimson as on the first play from scrimmage, defensive lineman Demarcus Elliott blasted through the line of scrimmage, sacking the Scarlet Knights quarterback and forcing a fumble. That loose ball was scooped up by Reakwon Jones and returned 17 yards for a touchdown. IU would score 21 points in the first quarter alone en route to the dominant victory.

Indiana (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) next travels to Maryland to face the Terrapins on October 19 at 3:30 p.m.