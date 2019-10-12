× Indy’s Markese Stepp solid, but No. 9 Irish down USC 30-27

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Tony Jones Jr. rushed for 176 yards on 25 carries, and as a team, No. 9 Notre Dame gained 308 yards on the ground as the Irish topped USC 30-27 Saturday evening at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Irish (5-1) were able to keep drives alive, converting 9-of-17 third down attempts, en route to the win, a fourth-straight victory over their rival Trojans (3-3).

USC was led on the ground by redshirt freshman Markese Stepp with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. An Indiana native who graduated from Cathedral High School, Stepp originally committed to Notre Dame while in high school, but changed his mind and decided to attend USC. After sitting out his first year in Southern California, Stepp has carried the ball 35 times, gaining 241 yards and scoring two touchdowns for the Trojans in five games this season.

The Irish will be on a bye next weekend followed by a trip to The Big House to face No. 16 Michigan on October 26.