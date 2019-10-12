In a campaign ad posted Tuesday on Facebook, Craig Stivender, who is running for sheriff of Colleton County, South Carolina, lists off his perceived faults.
Republican candidate for sheriff in South Carolina preemptively releases photo of himself in blackface
In a campaign ad posted Tuesday on Facebook, Craig Stivender, who is running for sheriff of Colleton County, South Carolina, lists off his perceived faults.
**Credit: Courtesy Stivender for Sheriff/Facebook**
(CNN) –A Republican sheriff candidate in South Carolina is trying to own up to his “mistakes.” But critics say he’s missing a key component: an apology.