The secrets of Indianapolis revealed in book by local author

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Where in Indianapolis can you find a disappearing painting, a towering ice tree, or a giant pink elephant holding a martini? What caused the Great Squirrel Invasion of 1822, and why did Hollywood celebrities once flock to an Indianapolis cottage called Tuckaway? Where can you find a hidden museum dedicated to antique fire extinguishers? And what, exactly, is a Recordface?

You’ll find the answers to these questions, and many others, in this book to Indy's overlooked, offbeat, and unknown written by local author Ashley Petry who told Fox 59's Zach Myers, this may be your best self-help guide to learning about the Hoosier state.