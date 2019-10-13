IN Focus: Braun, Young, Banks on impeachment inquiry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss the latest news on the impeachment inquiry, as Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) made his first public remarks on the topic at an event Downtown on Tuesday night.

"I’m gonna read all of the documents (and) listen to whatever witnesses there may be should I be called to do so, but right now it's an inquiry," Sen. Young told Importantville's Adam Wren.

Young added he 'did not find the whistleblower complaint itself to be a smoking gun' so far.

Braun and Banks shared that sentiment, pushing back on the impeachment effort.

"I think there’s not enough there," said Sen. Braun. "I think they are focus grouping themselves trying to build a case."

Last week we sat down with Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), who is on the front lines of the investigation through his work on the House intelligence committee.

"We hope to hear the truth," said Carson. "But we also want to send a message to any whistle-blowers out there that we will do whatever we can in our power to protect you."

See video of our entire interview with Braun and Banks below, including Banks' remarks this week on the controversy involving China and NBA league officials:

