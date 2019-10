× Pacers show off personalities at FanJam

With one pre-season game remaining for the Indiana Pacers, thousands packed Bankers Life Fieldhouse for FanJam Sunday.

The Pacers spoke with media during the event, which included a scrimmage, as well as complimentary t-shirts and food vouchers and autographs sessions for fans.

The Pacers host the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday before opening the regular season October 23 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against the Detroit Pistons.