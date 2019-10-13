Seasonal finish to the weekend; showers to return midweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It may be another cool start around the state this Sunday morning, but temperatures are about five to 10 degrees warmer compared to Saturday! Morning lows fell into the upper 30s and lower 40s around central Indiana. A Frost Advisory was issued in our southern counties early in the day but was scheduled to expire by 9 AM.

It is going to be another bright and breezy day! Skies will stay mostly sunny through the afternoon as winds pick up out of the southwest. Long sleeves may be needed despite the warmer weather expected today due to wind gusts up to 30 MPH. Highs today will be more than 10 degrees warmer compared to Saturday and should peak into the mid-60s. The average for the date in Indianapolis is 66°, meaning the temperatures will be seasonal for mid-October.

A dry cold front is going to sag over the state tonight. It should not bring any rain to the area, but the wind direction will shift out of the west. The change in direction will result in slightly cooler temperatures to start the work week. Highs should reach the lower to mid-60s by late Monday afternoon.

A larger temperature drop arrives midweek! Another storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon and it will bring widely scattered rainfall. Showers will linger into Wednesday morning with cooler weather returning to the mid-50s. Forecast models are hinting at a quick warm-up into next weekend!