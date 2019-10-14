Building, boats destroyed in fire at Cicero dealership

CICERO, Ind.– Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a fire at Portside Marine Sales & Service Monday in Hamilton County.

The boat sales and service center is located at 1637 E. 226th Street in Cicero, along US 31.

The main storage building and several boats nearby were destroyed. There were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters said their biggest challenge was getting water in because there are no hydrants in the area.

US 31 is open, but traffic may be slow in the area.