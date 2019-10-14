× Feeling like Fall; Temperatures on a roller coaster this week

A chilly start to the work week! Another Frost Advisory is in place this Monday morning until 9 AM. We’ve seen these advisories in place for the past several mornings. While we aren’t used to the cooler temperatures, after we had such a warm start to the month, this is actually the time of year we typically see our first frost.

Sunday was only the 4th completely sunny day we’ve had this year. That abundant sunshine is carrying over into Monday. Although our winds have shifted out of the WNW, bringing in cooler air, the sunshine will still help bump up temperatures near the average today. Highs will peak in the mid 60’s.

Rain chances are very limited this week. A cold front moving through on Tuesday will bring our next chance for showers and even a few t-storms possible. However, it’s not a lot of rain and most of us will miss out on it altogether. Rain chances arrives Tuesday late afternoon/evening with scattered showers in the area lingering into early Wednesday morning.

After the rain clears out Wednesday morning, we are in for another dry stretch. The rest of the week is dry with sunshine around.

The weather this week will be great to get outdoors and enjoy the fall-feel. Many schools are out on Fall Break. Fall colors are definitely starting to show, however, they won’t peak across central Indiana until the last weekend of October/first weekend of November.

We’re warmer tomorrow with temperatures topping out in the low 70’s. The cold front that will swing through Tuesday into early Wednesday will knock temperatures back down to much cooler conditions Wednesday and Thursday. However, the temperature roller coaster continues on. Highs by the weekend climb back to the mid 70’s.