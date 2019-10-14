GOP presidential candidate Mark Sanford to stop in Indianapolis

Posted 3:53 PM, October 14, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 16: Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford speaks to the media with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump during a campaign stop at the state house on September 16, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sanford is running against the Republican president in the primary election. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Republican Presidential candidate Mark Sanford has announced a tour stop in Indianapolis this week.

The former governor of South Carolina and U.S. Representative is on a week-long tour titled “Kids, We’re Bankrupt and We Didn’t Even Know It” with a stop planned in Indianapolis on Thursday, October 17.

“My intention and purpose is to begin a national dialogue with voters about our nation’s disastrous financial state. I continue to be perplexed and amazed by the ways in which President Trump and my would-be democrat presidential opponents have stayed silent on this critical issue,” said Governor Sanford in a press release.

Sanford plans to discuss the national deficit and spending, as well as the founders’ design of the framework for holding our political system together and getting things done.

According to the release, another core issue of Sanford’s campaign for The White House is President Reagan’s adherence to civility and civil tone.

“Civility and tone matter in all human interactions and to pretend that this president isn’t hurting our country and the Republican Party is a mistake,” Sanford said.

Sanford will appear at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17 at the corner of Capitol Avenue and West South Street, across from the Peyton Manning statue.

