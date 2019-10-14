Hoosier mom looks to change conversation about kids with Down syndrome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Hoosier mom is on a mission to change the conversation about children with Down syndrome, and now she wants your help.

“I want new moms to know, it’s okay. It’s going to be okay. It’s going to better than okay. You’re going to love this baby with an intensity that is hard to describe,” Heather Gregg explained.

It’s a feeling she knows personally. Her 2-year-old daughter Ivy has Down syndrome.

“She’s my light. I can’t imagine our family without her in it.”

Gregg created The Lucky Mama Project about a year ago. She and other volunteers deliver care packages to new moms who have given birth to children with Down syndrome. Items include books, toys and other resources for new parents.

“Giving them this care package, we’re saying congratulations, you had a baby. You didn’t just have Down syndrome, you had a baby, who happens to have Down syndrome.”

It's a reminder to new moms so they know just how lucky they are.

The Lucky Mama Project sells calendars to raise funds. The calendars feature children from Indiana who have Down syndrome. You can also donate to The Lucky Mama Project by clicking here.