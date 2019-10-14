Indy Justice Season 1, Episode 4: More Friends of Angie Barlow

Season 1 of the Indy Justice podcast from FOX59 explores the disappearance and death of Angie Barlow, and the deaths of several other women with connections to her.

Episode 3 is called, “More Friends of Angie Barlow” While investigating Angie’s death, we found connections to the deaths of Jaime Beasley and Tiffany Harlow.

We also hear from someone who says the way women on the streets are treated has changed, and someone else who is working to get them off those streets.

