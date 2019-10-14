× Man dies after being shot during exchange on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after he was shot during an exchange of goods on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 4:10 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 4400 block of Mann Road in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a man on the ground who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While the man’s name and age have not yet been released, police described him as a “young adult.”

IMPD detectives say they believe two parties met at the location to exchange goods when one person revealed a gun. A fight over the gun ensued, and a man was shot during the struggle.

Several other people who were possibly involved were at the scene when police arrived and are being questioned.

Police stress that it is still early in their investigation, and they are working to learn the details surrounding this incident.

This is a developing story.