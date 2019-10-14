× Public welcome to visitation and funeral of ISP Trooper Peter Stephan

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP)has provided information for the visitation and funeral service in honor of Trooper Peter R. Stephan.

Stephan was killed Friday, October 11 in a traffic accident while on his way to provide backup to another trooper in Tippecanoe County.

According to ISP, both services are open to the public.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, located at 4254 South 00 EW, Kokomo, IN 46902.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., also at Crossroads Community Church.

ISP said the burial will take place immediately following the funeral service at the Russiaville Cemetery, located at 3801 South 775 West, Russiaville, IN 46979.

The procession from the Crossroads Community Church to the Russiaville Cemetery will travel north on State Road 931, west on State Road 26 and north on County Road 775 West to the cemetery.

Members of the public are encouraged to line the procession route to show their gratitude and support for Trooper Stephan and his family.

Police are asking drivers on State Road 26 to seek alternate routes and cooperate with any traffic direction which may be provided in advance of the procession to the cemetery.