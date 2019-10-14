Seasonal fruit pie mummified for spooky treat on National Dessert Day

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Apple Cranberry Mummy Pie
Ingredients
  • 4 cups apples (about 14 ounces or 4 medium to large apples)
  • 2 cups cranberries (about 200 grams)
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar (about 100 grams)
  • 2 Tablespoons cornstarch (14 grams)
  • Zest from 1 orange (about 1 Tablespoon)
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 pie crusts
  • 1/2 an apple, peeled and cored
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, cut in cubes
  • Egg wash (1 egg beat with 1 Tablespoon milk)
Directions
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Combine apples, cranberries, sugar, cornstarch, orange zest, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl.
  3. Roll out the pie dough and place in a  9×2-inch pie dish.
  4. Add filling on top of crust
  5. Cut the half of apple you set aside and cut into a triangle. Place the apple in the center of the pie for the mummy’s nose.
  6. Sprinkle butter squares on top of filling.
  7. Roll out second pie dough and cut into 1/2-inch strips
  8. Layer the strips of dough over the top of the pie, making sure to leave space for the eyes and mouth.
  9. Brush the pie with egg wash
  10. Bake in the oven for 45 minutes.
