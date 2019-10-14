Seasonal fruit pie mummified for spooky treat on National Dessert Day
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Apple Cranberry Mummy Pie
Ingredients
- 4 cups apples (about 14 ounces or 4 medium to large apples)
- 2 cups cranberries (about 200 grams)
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar (about 100 grams)
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch (14 grams)
- Zest from 1 orange (about 1 Tablespoon)
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 pie crusts
- 1/2 an apple, peeled and cored
- 2 Tablespoons butter, cut in cubes
- Egg wash (1 egg beat with 1 Tablespoon milk)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Combine apples, cranberries, sugar, cornstarch, orange zest, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl.
- Roll out the pie dough and place in a 9×2-inch pie dish.
- Add filling on top of crust
- Cut the half of apple you set aside and cut into a triangle. Place the apple in the center of the pie for the mummy’s nose.
- Sprinkle butter squares on top of filling.
- Roll out second pie dough and cut into 1/2-inch strips
- Layer the strips of dough over the top of the pie, making sure to leave space for the eyes and mouth.
- Brush the pie with egg wash
- Bake in the oven for 45 minutes.