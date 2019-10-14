× Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. – Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for a woman missing from Richmond.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Sommer Michelle Lee, a 30-year-old black woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a white shirt.

She is missing from Richmond, Indiana which is 73 miles east of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Sunday, October 13 at 8:46 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She may be in the company of Travis R. Lee, a 38-year-old white man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 765-973-9355 or 911.