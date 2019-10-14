Speedway police searching for man accused of stabbing, killing his mother

Posted 11:18 AM, October 14, 2019, by

Vinson Edge

SPEEDWAY, Ind.– Police say a man is accused of stabbing and killing his mother Sunday night in Speedway.

The homicide occurred Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of White Horse Road, near West 22nd Street and North Lynhurst Drive.

A 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Speedway Police Department says they are looking for Vinson Edge, 39, who is a suspect in the case. Edge is the victim’s son.

He’s described as 6’1″ tall, 195 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Speedway police at 317-246-4300. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Google Map for coordinates 39.794880 by -86.252021.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.