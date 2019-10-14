× Speedway police searching for man accused of stabbing, killing his mother

SPEEDWAY, Ind.– Police say a man is accused of stabbing and killing his mother Sunday night in Speedway.

The homicide occurred Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of White Horse Road, near West 22nd Street and North Lynhurst Drive.

A 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Speedway Police Department says they are looking for Vinson Edge, 39, who is a suspect in the case. Edge is the victim’s son.

He’s described as 6’1″ tall, 195 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Speedway police at 317-246-4300. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.