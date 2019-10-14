Sunniest month of the year will yield for rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

100% SUNNY (AGAIN)

October 2019 has established itself as the sunniest months o far this year with over 60% the possible sunshine. Entering the month, we had only had two completely clear days, July 12th and August 12th. The preliminary report states Monday was the third day in the past week completely clear.

RAIN NEEDED

The autumn rainfall deficit has grown to over -3.50" in Indianapolis and more rain is really needed. The dry conditions will get some relief as a cold front nears late Tuesday. Ahead of the front, warm winds will blow elevating temperatures to over 70-degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds are quickly returning by mid morning then rain will follow. The threat for rain will increase late day reaching over 60% coverage between 8 pm and 11 pm.

A storm or two could be in the mix bringing locally heavy rainfall totals. AS of this evening the average off several machines for rainfall in Indianapolis is .33" with a range from .15" to .55". The larger spread is a reflection of the convection that may be involved later in the day before the front passed. Should any thunderstorms develop they are not likely to be severe.

TEMPERATURES TO TAKE A TURN

The chilly will be brisk again being the late night cold front. We will go from a feel of September to November overnight into Wednesday. Rain will have ended early but stiff, northwest winds will blow and usher in much cooler air. Patchy front could return again early Thursday morning.