Baby found in plastic bag in Seymour prompts police investigation

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Police are investigating after a baby was found in a plastic bag a short distance off a road in Seymour, according to the Seymour Police Department.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a person walking their dog in the 600 block of South Jackson Park Drive noticed an infant in a plastic bag along side a fence about 20 yards off the roadway.

Police arrived to find that the baby was still alive. Jackson County EMS took the baby to the Schneck Medical Center for treatment.

A preliminary examination determined the baby was healthy.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing.

SPD reminds the community that a Safe Haven Baby Box is located at Seymour Fire Station 3, at 605 MeadowBrook Drive. Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow individuals to surrender newborn babies safely. When the box is opened, a 911 call goes out and an alarm is sounded. When the door shuts, the box is locked, and only fire and medical personnel are able to retrieve the child.