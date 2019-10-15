Live coverage of the Democratic Presidential Debate in Ohio

Census Bureau looks to hire 500,000 census takers, here is how you can become one

Posted 8:08 PM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, October 15, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS – People looking to help with the 2020 Census can get a temporary job for the Spring.

The U.S. Census Bureau said it is looking to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country. To do so, the office is starting recruiting efforts.

The Indianapolis Field Office will host several hiring events in Marion County. During the hiring events, people can learn about available jobs and what they require.

The events will take place at the following locations:

  • Indiana Division of Family Services – Marion County West; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22; 5610 Crawfordsville Rd., Indianapolis.
  • Indiana Division of Family Resources – Marion County North; 9 a.m. Oct. 24; 2620 Kessler Boulevard East Dr., Indianapolis
