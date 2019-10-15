× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 26 – Catching Up With President Daniels

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There’s never a dull moment on campus for Purdue President Mitch Daniels, and last week was certainly no exception.

Purdue wrapped up it’s year long celebration of 150 years in existence with it’s ‘Take Giant Leaps‘ campaign with several events last week that included an astronaut reunion, Daniels’ friend and former colleague Condoleezza Rice speaking on campus, and of course the football Homecoming game itself, just to name a few.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels took the podcast on the road and visited President Daniels on campus to talk about the aforementioned events, in addition to food delivery robots, continued campus growth, Tyler Trent, Purdue’s sports gambling policy, and more!

