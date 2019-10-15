Kim Galeaz shares recipes celebrating Pork Month and Apple Month

October is National Pork Month, a time to celebrate our state’s 3,000 pork farmers and their contribution to our economy and your dinner plate. It’s also national Apple Month, so dietitian Kim Galeaz is sharing four recipes featuring both pork and apples. They’re not only filled with good nutrition and health benefits because of that lean protein-rich pork and those fiber-filled apples, but they also happen to be perfect for your next tailgate party!

Kim’s Sweet & Smoky Pulled Pork

Sweet & Smoky Rub

4 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 ½ teaspoons crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons Hungarian paprika

2 ½ to 3 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoons ground black pepper

3 to 4 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar

4 ½ to 4 ¾ pound center cut pork loin

12 ounces root beer

¼ to 1/3 cup liquid hickory smoke

1 bottle (18 – 22 oz.) favorite barbecue sauce

Whisk rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Trim pork loin only slightly; you want some fat left so the pulled pork has extra flavor. Cut pork loin into two or three large pieces if necessary to fit in your crock pot tightly in one layer. Rub sweet & smoky mixture thoroughly over loin pieces. Place in crock pot. Add root beer and liquid smoke. Cook on low 10 to 12 hours or until pork shreds easily with fork. (You can cook it on high for 4 hours, then on low for an additional 2 ½ hours or so if you’re short on time.) Remove cooked loin pieces to a big cutting board and shred with two forks. Remove and discard nearly all the cooking juice mixture, leaving behind a heaping 1 cup roughly. Pour in BBQ sauce and stir well. Add shredded pork back into crock pot and heat about 30 -45 minutes. Serve on buns or taco shells with favorite toppings, like Kim’s Apple Salsa. Refrigerate leftover pulled pork in tightly covered container. Makes around 10 cups pulled pork (enough for at least 12 -14 sandwiches, depending on your bun size).

Recipe by culinary nutritionist and dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN, CLD

Kim’s Apple Salsa

8 to 8 1/2 cups unpeeled and finely chopped apples (use both green and red for more colorful salsa, like Granny Smith and Fuji)

1 ¼ cups finely diced red onion

3/4 cup thinly sliced green onion

1 cup finely diced red bell pepper

1 cup finely diced yellow bell peppers

1 to 1 ½ tablespoons finely minced garlic

2 to 3 large jalapeno peppers, finely minced

2/3 cup chopped cilantro

2/3 cup lime juice

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 ¼ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

In a large bowl, lightly toss apples, onions, bell peppers, garlic, jalapeno pepper and cilantro. In a separate small bowl, whisk remaining ingredients until thoroughly blended. Pour over apple mixture

and toss lightly. Serve immediately or refrigerate in a tightly covered container. Serve with corn tortilla chips. Makes about 12 cups salsa (24 servings 1/2 cup each)

Recipe created by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Kim’s Pork Chorizo and Apple Taco Filling

1 ½ teaspoons vegetable oil

1 ¼ pounds ground pork

12 ounces pork chorizo

2 cups peeled and diced apple (your favorite variety)

1 can (15 oz.) diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained

1 can (4.5 oz.) diced green chilies

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

¾ teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

1 ½ teaspoons chili powder

4 drops hot pepper sauce (optional)

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add ground pork and pork chorizo. Cook, breaking into crumbles, for several minutes, until it’s almost done and add diced apples. Continue cooking until pork is completely cooked and browned. Stir in tomatoes, green chilies, all spices and optional hot sauce. Continue cooking until all ingredients are blended and hot. Serve with favorite taco shells and toppings, like Kim’s Apple Salsa. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Makes about 6 ½ cups pork filling (roughly 13 servings of ½ cup each).

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD

Kim’s Poblano Pork Chili

1 ½ tablespoons vegetable (soybean) oil or corn oil

2 pounds boneless pork loin chops, cut into 1-inch cubes

5-6 cups reduced sodium chicken broth

2 cups finely chopped onion

4-5 large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 jar (16 oz.) salsa verde (green chili salsa)

2 very large poblano peppers, seeded and chopped

2 cans (4 to 4.5 oz. each) chopped green chilies, undrained

2 cans (15.5 oz. each) white or golden hominy, rinsed and drained

2 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

½ to ¾ teaspoon ground ancho chili pepper

2 teaspoons dried oregano

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

3 tablespoons flour

1 can (15-16 oz.) black beans, rinsed and drained

½ cup chopped cilantro

Garnishes/toppings: Crushed corn tortilla chips, cilantro, sour cream, angel hair coleslaw, sliced radishes, lime wedges.

Heat oil in a large 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add one half of the pork cubes and cook, browning on all sides and stirring frequently, about 7-9 minutes. Repeat with remaining half of pork cubes. Place browned pork cubes in 5-6 quart slow cooker pot along with broth, onions, garlic, poblanos, green chilies, hominy, cumin, ancho chili pepper, oregano, cloves, black and red pepper. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 6 ½ hours. Remove ½ cup chili liquid in glass bowl and add flour; stir to make a paste. Add this paste back to chili and stir well. Add beans and stir. Cook another 30-45 minutes, until chili is thickened slightly. Stir in cilantro. Serve with desired garnishes and toppings.

Makes about 14-15 cups (7-8 serving of 2 cups each).

Recipe created by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD