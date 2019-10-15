× Much warmer today before rain moves in

Big changes in the forecast today! As high pressure to our moves toward the coast, our winds will shift out of the south/southwest. This will bring a strong surge of warmer air into central Indiana. However, it doesn’t last long. A cold front quickly follows. It will bring us scattered showers, the chance for a few thunderstorms and much cooler air again.

Highs this afternoon will be warm as temperatures surge into the low and mid 70’s. Fall 2019 is currently the third warmest on record. However, several cooler days this week may cause us to drop down a few ranks.

Rain moves in later today. Best chances will come as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

A few spotty showers could impact the evening commute. However, most will have a dry drive home.

Rain coverage ramps up tonight, mainly after 8 PM through the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Heaviest rain will likely fall where we need it most. The east/southeast side of central Indiana is under Moderately Dry conditions. That’s where the majority of showers are expected to fall from the this system moving through today.

Rain clears out well before sunrise on Wednesday, leaving a dry but cooler day on tap.

Temperatures gradually warm into the weekend. Looking ahead, we could be transitioning to more of a stormy pattern. Rain and a few strong storms are possible by early next week. We will keep a close eye on that system and bring you updates as we get them. Stay tuned!