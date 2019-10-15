× Muncie Central student who brought gun to school released over prosecutor’s objections

MUNCIE, Ind. — The 15-year-old boy who was caught with a loaded gun across the street from Muncie Central High School on August 7 has been released from the Youth Opportunity Center in Delaware County.

After the juvenile dispositional hearing on Tuesday, October 15, the teen was adjudicated on charges of dangerous possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and resisting law enforcement.

“Over our objection, the Juvenile Court Magistrate released the juvenile from the Youth Opportunity Center, suspended the his sentence, and placed him on probation for a year,” Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said in a statement to FOX59.

Prosecutors said they asked the court to hold the teen accountable for his actions, and to keep him in the juvenile division of the department of corrections for rehabilitation and treatment.

“We have a 15-year-old who admitted during trial that he sold drugs, used drugs, bought a handgun on the street, went into the country to shoot and test fire that handgun, and then brought the handgun to school. If you don’t send that person to DOC then who do you send?” added Hoffman.

Editor’s note: FOX59 isn’t naming the teen because he isn’t being charged as an adult.