New cold blast follows showers and storms late Tuesday

70-DEGREE DAY

Get out and enjoy the warmer weather, these temperatures are getting harder to come by. 70-degree days become more limited from mid-October on. Indianapolis only averages 6, 70° days from October 15th to end of the year.

The preliminary high temperature of 72-degrees Tuesday is the normal for September 28th through the 30th.

"FROPA"

A (frontal passage) is still a few hours away - around 12 am in Indianapolis. Before the wind shift, rainfall will increase quickly along with a few t-storms. Showers will reach peak coverage between 8 pm to 12 am.

BRACE FOR THE CHILL

From September to November: Behind late night cold front, temps fall sharply on northwest winds. It will 'feel' nearly 40-degrees colder by sunrise with a wind chill in the lower 30s.