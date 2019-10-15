× Stabbing suspect arrested after police standoff in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Frankfort Police have arrested a man after an hour-long standoff in Clinton County.

Around 8:23 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 50 block of South Williams Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to police, a 28-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the face and was bleeding profusely was found by officers upon arrival.

“After officers arrived, the alleged suspect barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out. Information provided to officers indicated there was a firearm inside of the residence; therefore the Clinton County SWAT team was called to assist,” said Frankfort Police Chief Troy Bacon.

The suspect was identified as Javier F. Matias, 22, of Frankfort.

Matius surrendered after an hour-long standoff, and was taken into custody by Frankfort Police and members of the Clinton County SWAT team.

Chief Bacon added, “These types of situations can be very stressful and unpredictable. I am proud of the teamwork of everyone involved and grateful that we were able to bring this situation to a peaceful end.”

The victim was transported to the hospital due to his injuries, according to police.

Matias was arrested for battery, intimidation, confinement, and interfering with reporting a crime.

Police said he was taken to the Clinton County Jail is awaiting formal charges.

The Frankfort Police Department said the investigation is still active and ongoing.