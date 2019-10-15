Students across Indiana make holiday cards to send to our troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dozens of school districts across central Indiana are spreading holiday cheer to U.S. troops around the globe.

They are sending them handmade holiday cards!

Over 30 school districts and the Indiana Department of Education are getting in on the project.

Students at Amy Beverland Elementary School were hard at work on the project on Monday.

“We were just really proud and felt honored to be a part of it to hopefully spread a little bit of joy to those who sacrifice so much for us every day,” said first grade teacher Amy Hardin.

This effort is part of a program called “Holiday Cards for Our Military.”

This is Indiana’s first year taking part in it.

You can find more information about the project and how to participate here.