× Trial begins for woman accused of killing 3 siblings in bus stop crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind.– It’s been one year since three children were hit and killed at their bus stop in Rochester. The trial began Tuesday for the woman who was behind the wheel.

Alyssa Shepherd, 24, faces three felony counts of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor charge of passing a school bus causing injury. She could spend more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

Alivia Stahl, 9, and her 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle were hit and killed as they were getting on their school bus in October 2018. A fourth child was also injured.

Investigators say Shepherd told them she was trying to take her jacket off at the time of the crash and didn’t see them before it was too late.

The family of the three victims pushed hard for a bill that increases penalties for driver who disregard flashing red lights and stop arms on school buses. It became state law July 1. People can now face up to a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine for passing a school bus with a stop arm out.

Jury selection began Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.