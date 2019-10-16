1 dead after shooting on Indianapolis’ northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 4100 block of Edgemere Court in response to shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased person.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

