3 firefighters injured in fire at Lawrence apartment complex

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Firefighters from two departments were injured after an apartment fire Wednesday evening.

Crews from the Lawrence Fire Department and Indianapolis Fire Department converged on an apartment off East 42nd and North Post Road in Lawrence around 8 p.m.

Fire officials tell us that two Lawrence firefighters and an IFD firefighter were injured while fighting the blaze. This includes one of the Lawrence firefighters that fell through the floor. The Lawrence firefighters have since been released.

Fire officials say they have located the resident safe. Other than the firefighters, no injuries have been reported, though several residents have been displaced. The fire has been brought under control.