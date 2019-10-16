3 firefighters injured in fire at Lawrence apartment complex

Posted 10:13 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37PM, October 16, 2019

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Firefighters from two departments were injured after an apartment fire Wednesday evening.

Crews from the Lawrence Fire Department and Indianapolis Fire Department converged on an apartment off East 42nd and North Post Road in Lawrence around 8 p.m.

Fire officials tell us that two Lawrence firefighters and an IFD firefighter were injured while fighting the blaze. This includes one of the Lawrence firefighters that fell through the floor. The Lawrence firefighters have since been released.

Fire officials say they have located the resident safe. Other than the firefighters, no injuries have been reported, though several residents have been displaced. The fire has been brought under control.

Google Map for coordinates 39.833362 by -86.010168.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.