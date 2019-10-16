× State police trooper saves 75-year-old choking victim

PENDLETON, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper’s quick action and training saved a 75-year-old woman from choking at a Pendleton restaurant Tuesday.

Indiana State Police Firearms Instructor and Senior Trooper Scott Keegan, was eating lunch at Hacienda Vieja Restaurant in Pendleton around 12:15 p.m.

ISP said Keegan was eating his lunch when he saw an elderly woman approaching the serving staff.

The server knew Keegan was a police trooper, and gestured to him that the woman was choking.

Police said Keegan’s training kicked in and he immediately took action.

He delivering back blows and then an abdominal thrust to the woman, which cleared her airway.

Keegan spoke to the woman after she caught her breath, and was then able to resume eating her meal.

“I’m glad that the staff knew who I was and knew that I could help. I’m thankful I could assist,” said Keegan.

He credits yearly First Aid and Tac-Med Training for helping him to prepare for situations like this one.

Police said this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of troopers living and participating in the communities they serve.

ISP is reminding the public of the old saying: “An Indiana State Trooper is never off duty.”