November-like chill on northwest winds Wednesday; ‘Wavy’ pattern brings more swings

TEMPS TUMBLE

Shortly after midnight a wind shift occurred and a cold front passed gusting winds to over 40 miles per hour. The temperatures began falling sharply through the night. After posting a 72°, September-like high Tuesday - Wednesday became the coolest afternoon so far this fall.

Under a heavy overcast through the day, the temperatures only recovered to the lower 50s - more typical of mid-November.

WAVY PATTERN

A 'wavy' upper-air jet stream is behind the big temperature swings and the gusty winds. This pattern is more pronounced as we enter the cool months of October and November and as the colder air becomes more established. Strong winds blow when there are large temperature swings and there is another one in the works.

A warm up will get underway entering the weekend but early next week a more powerful autumn storm will take shape. We are monitoring the threat for showers and may be a few stronger storms with temperatures elevating well into the 70s before crashing Tuesday.

The frequency of storms this time of the year will take a toll on the lovely fall colors that have quickly emerged over the past week. get out and enjoy them while you can. The wavy pattern looks to continue entering the final week of October.