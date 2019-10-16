× Police: Two injured following shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women are injured after being shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The call came in shortly before 8:40 p.m. from an apartment complex in the 3400 block of East 38th Street.

When the IMPD arrived, they found a 19-year-old and 21-year-old suffering from non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD said it appears the shots came from the street aimed towards the apartment complex. They do not know what led up to the shooting as of the time of this report, but they believe the shooting was targeted.

Police were canvassing the area waiting for search warrants to enter the apartment complex as of 9:40 p.m. They hope anyone with information about the shooting will contact them or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.