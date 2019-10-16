Shooting on Indy’s near north side leaves 3 injured, police say

Posted 11:09 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17PM, October 16, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are injured after being shot on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The call came in shortly after 9:50 p.m. from the 3000 block of North Capitol Avenue. This is right by the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The victims’ condition is unknown as of the time of this report.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.

Google Map for coordinates 39.810654 by -86.161127.

