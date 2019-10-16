Spirit & Place Revolution Festival Nov 1st-10th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

32 events taking place in a 10 day period with one goal! Making change in the world and doing it from right here in Indiana. The 2019 Spirit and Place Festival kicks off November 1st in Indianapolis. Today we are talking with two of the participants, the Founder and Executive Director of Project Lia, Elizabeth Wallin and Lesley Jordan, Therapist with Bellfound Farm.

"Solutions and S'mores" will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM at Bellfound Farm Marketplace 2856 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46225.

Project Lia and Bellfound farm are just 2 of many organizations taking part in the 2019 Spirit and Place Festival. If you would like more information about the festival, click the links below.

http://www.spiritandplace.org/Festival.aspx?access=Details&Year=2019&EventScheduleID=21

http://www.spiritandplace.org/Festival.aspx?access=Current