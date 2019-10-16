Suspect wanted after cell phone store burglary in Frankort

Posted 3:36 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:54PM, October 16, 2019

Photos courtesy of the Clinton County Sheriff's office

FRANKFORT, Ind.– Police in Frankfort are looking for a suspect after a burglary at an AT&T store.

The break-in occurred around 1 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2019 at the store located at 1636 West State Road 28.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect being dropped off by a car which was possibly red. The suspect then used a large rock to break through the front door. After the burglary, the suspect fled in the same car.

The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Daniel Roudebush at 765-659-6394, ext. 204. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Google Map for coordinates 40.279201 by -86.493223.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.