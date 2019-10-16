Tracking cloudy skies and large temperature drop today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prepare for a big change in the forecast this Wednesday! The cold front that brought light, scattered rainfall to central Indiana last night is now east of central Indiana. Northwesterly wind flow is allowing temperatures to drop through the morning commute. The warmest time of the day has already come and gone because temperatures were in the lower 60s shortly after midnight. Lows will drop into the lower 40s during the morning commute with wind chills in the mid-30s.

More clouds will fill into the state today with skies becoming mainly cloudy. It will remain windy through the afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 MPH. Temperatures will recover a bit this afternoon and should rise back into the lower 50s. Wind speeds will wind down overnight with decreasing cloud cover.

More sunshine arrives this Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves over the Mid-South. Temperatures will also gradually climb as we head back into the weekend! Highs will bump back into the lower 70s by Saturday afternoon before another system travels over the state. Rain chances return late in the day Saturday and could linger into early Sunday morning. A more potent system arrives early next week, which will bring more rain, strong winds and another large temperature drop!