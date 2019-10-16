Trio of suspected teens rob Muncie pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A group of teens ushered a pizza delivery driver into an abandoned Muncie home and robbed her at gunpoint.

The robbery happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Muncie Police detectives believe three boys cornered the Pizza Hut delivery driver at an abandoned home in the 2300 block of South Jefferson.

Police say one of the boys had a gun. While inside, he hit her in the head with the gun before the trio stole her cash and car.

“This delivery woman did exactly what she was supposed to do," Muncie Police Detective Ray Dudley said, "She did everything they said, turned over her money, and she was able to get out.”

Police later found the vehicle at a nearby Arby’s with most of her belongings inside.

A neighbor says his cousin saw the teens during the robbery. The cousin told him one of the boys made a motion to gesture his cousin to be quiet.

“People are paying with card, or even if you get a check, it's going to be hard to cash the check, and not get caught," Detective Dudley said of the crooks, "If you're thinking about robbing a pizza delivery person it's not that profitable.”

Similar acts are becoming all too common. That same night, a Domino's Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on North Hamilton Avenue in Indianapolis. The driver happened to be armed, but the crooks stole the gun along with his money.

“[People] probably are hearing about someone else doing it, so they are giving a try," Detective Dudley said.

Muncie Police continue to actively investigate this situation.