Active search for convicted Delaware County murderer who removed ankle monitor

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. -- For 14 days, a Delaware County felon has been on the run.

Officials say on October 3, 46-year-old Jamie Todd Adams intentionally removed his ankle monitor and disappeared.

"The judge placed him on in-home detention as a resort of a level six methamphetamine charge. He lives in Muncie, so the offense happened here. But he was on in-home detention in Delaware County, and he escaped, cut off the ankle bracelet and took off,” said Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rodney Cummings.

Adams’ criminal history began in 1991 when he was convicted in the murder of Daniel Barker, of Eaton. Barker was stabbed 47 times and left dead in the Mississinewa River.

Cummings says that was not Adams’ last time breaking the law.

“He was serving that sentence at the Pendleton reformatory, and in 1995, got a conviction for attempting to escape from the reformatory. [He] fashioned a rope and tried to scale the wall of the reformatory. He didn’t get there,” said Cummings.

Adams was released from prison in 2015 and served probation until 2017. Most recently, he was sentenced in 2018 for auto theft and possession of marijuana in Delaware County.

In August and September, Adams tested positive for meth while on home detention. Cummings say these are minor offenses.

"Maybe it’s a little more unnerving because this is an offender who has a prior murder conviction, but he’s not serving. He’s served the sentence for that offense,” said Cummings.

Authorities haven't had contact with Adams since October 3. Now, a habitual offender statue has been filed in Delaware County.

"If he’s convicted, he’s probably going to return to the department of corrections,” said Cummings.

Multiple agencies are working to track him down. Police say if you see Adams, do not approach him. Call 911.