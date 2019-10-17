Be Our Guest at Ralph and Ava’s Public House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We, the owners, Toni, Paul, and Brian have a love of food, people, cooking, baking and entertaining and knew this would be a great way to incorporate all of that. Oh yeah, we also love dogs. So much so that we named our cafe after two of our own! Paul is a career firefighter who is currently serving as a Battalion Chief for Decatur Township. Toni has a degree in Hotel and Food Service Administration and have awaited this opportunity for more than 20 years! Brian joined us July of 2016 and has become a major part of our day to day operations. Brian is a retired FAA Air Traffic Controller from the Indianapolis International Airport and a life long resident of Mooresville. We hope you will come by to see us, whether for a quick cup of coffee, to take advantage of our free WiFi to look for a special gift or enjoy any other of our daily specials.

