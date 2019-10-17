Before a weekend warm up, a frosty morning expected

FROST ADVISORY ISSUED

After an improved weather picture Thursday afternoon with sunshine and temperatures 10-degrees warmer than Wednesday afternoon, we are expecting a chilly night.

Under clearing skies, lighter winds and dry air, temperatures will cool quickly through sunrise.  Frost is likely in most outlying areas and it will be a real possibility within the city limits with a forecast low of 37°.  Frost formation begins around 36-degrees and many locations will be below that number at sunrise.  Protect plants by covering or moving indoors.  Many locations have already experienced a frost within the past ten days but if there are some flowers hanging on give them some attention.  There are more 70-degree days in the forecast, returning as early as this weekend.

